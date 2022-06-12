Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WTKWY. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €105.00 ($112.90) target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays raised Wolters Kluwer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup raised Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wolters Kluwer from €104.00 ($111.83) to €109.00 ($117.20) in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Wolters Kluwer from €97.00 ($104.30) to €98.00 ($105.38) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Wolters Kluwer stock opened at $92.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.49 and a 200-day moving average of $104.46. Wolters Kluwer has a 52-week low of $90.77 and a 52-week high of $119.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.9724 per share. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th.

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

