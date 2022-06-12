Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,300 shares, a decrease of 53.6% from the May 15th total of 179,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of Woori Financial Group stock opened at $33.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.73. Woori Financial Group has a 1-year low of $26.98 and a 1-year high of $39.71.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Woori Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $2,097,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 161,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits and certificates of deposit; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

