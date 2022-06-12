WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$181.45.

WSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$152.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$197.00 to C$199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

WSP opened at C$143.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$147.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$162.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.13. WSP Global has a 1-year low of C$130.65 and a 1-year high of C$187.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.18.

WSP Global ( TSE:WSP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.11 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WSP Global will post 6.7232359 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

