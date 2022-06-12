Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Short Interest Down 50.1% in May

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 638,800 shares, a drop of 50.1% from the May 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 399,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

In other news, Director Mark Grabowski sold 5,175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $103,500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at $122,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 848.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the period. 60.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Xponential Fitness stock opened at $15.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.64. Xponential Fitness has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $26.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.34). Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 17.11% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $50.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.48 million. Equities analysts predict that Xponential Fitness will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

