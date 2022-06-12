Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 998,900 shares, an increase of 132.3% from the May 15th total of 430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,427.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:YAMHF opened at $20.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.63 and its 200 day moving average is $22.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Yamaha Motor has a 12-month low of $18.78 and a 12-month high of $30.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.24.
