Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 47.5% from the May 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Shares of YUEIY stock opened at $7.20 on Friday. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $11.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.85.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1126 per share. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

