Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.19.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Zevia PBC from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Zevia PBC from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Zevia PBC from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of NYSE:ZVIA opened at $2.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average of $5.72. The firm has a market cap of $192.22 million and a P/E ratio of -1.47. Zevia PBC has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $17.50.

Zevia PBC ( NYSE:ZVIA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $38.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.17 million. Zevia PBC had a negative return on equity of 211.71% and a negative net margin of 39.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Zevia PBC will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Padraic L. Spence sold 34,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $137,541.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,559,536 shares in the company, valued at $10,340,525.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Gay sold 6,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $26,648.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 901,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,147.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,145 shares of company stock worth $448,523 in the last 90 days. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZVIA. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Zevia PBC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Zevia PBC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Zevia PBC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zevia PBC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.25% of the company’s stock.

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

