Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $206.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZRSEF. Barclays lowered their target price on Zur Rose Group from CHF 178 to CHF 173 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Baader Bank raised Zur Rose Group to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 140 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup downgraded Zur Rose Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. HSBC upgraded Zur Rose Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Zur Rose Group from CHF 420 to CHF 180 in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

Zur Rose Group has a 1-year low of $99.02 and a 1-year high of $425.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.75.

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. It offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. The company also provides medicines management services.

