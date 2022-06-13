1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.83

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.83 and last traded at $8.87, with a volume of 8259 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. DA Davidson cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $592.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.48.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $469.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.08 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLWS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1,765.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,952,000 after purchasing an additional 681,605 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,262,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,641,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,943,000 after acquiring an additional 638,593 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 1st quarter valued at $7,520,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 4th quarter valued at $12,561,000.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

