10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXAW) Short Interest Down 36.5% in May

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 36.5% from the May 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II stock. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXAW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 660,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Shares of VCXAW stock opened at $0.14 on Monday. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $4.40.

