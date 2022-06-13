10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $36.33

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.33 and last traded at $36.38, with a volume of 24675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.39.

TXG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on 10x Genomics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.17.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.96.

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 10x Genomics news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $47,150.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,880,692.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $61,632.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 187,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,144,352.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,887 shares of company stock valued at $238,290 over the last quarter. 11.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,327,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,479,000 after acquiring an additional 191,777 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 5.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the third quarter valued at about $320,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 3.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 62.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

