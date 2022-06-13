23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Shares Gap Up to $2.21

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at 2.21, but opened at 2.33. 23andMe shares last traded at 2.16, with a volume of 78,887 shares.

ME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of 23andMe from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of 23andMe from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 2.99 and its 200-day moving average is 4.55.

23andMe ( NASDAQ:ME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported -0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.13 by -0.03. 23andMe had a negative net margin of 79.99% and a negative return on equity of 25.41%. The company had revenue of 100.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 102.79 million. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of 23andMe by 13.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 102,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 11,819 shares in the last quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of 23andMe by 26.0% in the first quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC now owns 1,423,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after acquiring an additional 293,450 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 23andMe in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 23andMe in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of 23andMe by 340.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 30,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 23,220 shares in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

