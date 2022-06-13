2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.92

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.92 and last traded at $7.95, with a volume of 10798 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.38.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TWOU. StockNews.com cut 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on 2U from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on 2U in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on 2U from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on 2U from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $608.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.87.

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $253.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.97 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 18.88% and a negative net margin of 28.45%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of 2U by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,186,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,996,000 after purchasing an additional 236,995 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in 2U by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,013,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,134,000 after purchasing an additional 397,314 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in 2U by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,733,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,147,000 after purchasing an additional 460,723 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in 2U by 8.7% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,733,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,542,000 after purchasing an additional 460,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 11.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,769,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,492,000 after purchasing an additional 177,100 shares during the period.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

