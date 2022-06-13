36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) and Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) Critical Comparison

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Rating) and Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

Get 36Kr alerts:

This table compares 36Kr and Society Pass’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 36Kr -5.01% -5.18% -3.31% Society Pass N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for 36Kr and Society Pass, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 36Kr 0 0 1 0 3.00 Society Pass 0 0 1 0 3.00

36Kr presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 531.58%. Society Pass has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 138.10%. Given 36Kr’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe 36Kr is more favorable than Society Pass.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 36Kr and Society Pass’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 36Kr $49.71 million 0.76 -$13.88 million ($0.06) -15.83 Society Pass $520,000.00 96.07 -$34.76 million N/A N/A

36Kr has higher revenue and earnings than Society Pass.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.8% of Society Pass shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Society Pass beats 36Kr on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

36Kr Company Profile (Get Rating)

36Kr Holdings Inc. offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare. The company's business services include online advertising services; enterprise value-added services, such as integrated marketing, advertisement agent, offline events, and consulting services; and subscription services to individuals, institutional investors, and enterprises. 36Kr Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Society Pass Company Profile (Get Rating)

Society Pass Incorporated engages in the acquisition and operation of e-commerce platforms for consumers and merchants in Southeast Asia. It operates in two segments, E-Commerce and Merchant POS. The company's e-commerce interfaces include lifestyle platforms, such as Leflair App and Leflair.com website; food and beverage (F&B) delivery platforms comprising Pushkart App, Pushkart.ph website, Handycart App, and Handycart.vn website; merchant software segment that consists of #HOTTAB Biz App, #HOTTAB POS App, and Hottab.net website; and loyalty platforms, such as Society Pass App and SoPa.asia website. Its loyalty-focused and data-driven e-commerce marketing platform interfaces connect consumers with merchants in the F&B and lifestyle sectors. The company was formerly known as Food Society, Inc. and changed its name to Society Pass Incorporated in October 2018. Society Pass Incorporated was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 36Kr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 36Kr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.