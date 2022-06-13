3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Price Up 0.2%

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $138.32 and last traded at $137.99. Approximately 14,967 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,180,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.65.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMM. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.14.

Get 3M alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.91 and a 200 day moving average of $157.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.02%.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $596,325,000. State Street Corp raised its position in 3M by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,590,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,852,107,000 after buying an additional 1,610,785 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in 3M by 1,889.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in 3M by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,996,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,401,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $186,687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile (NYSE:MMM)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.