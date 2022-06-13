5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Short Interest Update

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 234,400 shares, a growth of 70.8% from the May 15th total of 137,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 39.1 days.

Shares of FPLSF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.20. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,557. 5N Plus has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $2.62. The company has a market cap of $106.00 million, a PE ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average of $1.65.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FPLSF shares. National Bank Financial cut 5N Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Desjardins lowered 5N Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on 5N Plus from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.

