a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) and Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Head to Head Analysis

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) and Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares a.k.a. Brands and Dingdong (Cayman)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio a.k.a. Brands $562.19 million 0.76 -$5.97 million N/A N/A Dingdong (Cayman) $3.16 billion 0.31 -$1.01 billion N/A N/A

a.k.a. Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dingdong (Cayman).

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for a.k.a. Brands and Dingdong (Cayman), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score a.k.a. Brands 0 2 7 0 2.78 Dingdong (Cayman) 1 0 4 0 2.60

a.k.a. Brands currently has a consensus price target of $13.56, indicating a potential upside of 309.53%. Dingdong (Cayman) has a consensus price target of $5.60, indicating a potential upside of 32.70%. Given a.k.a. Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe a.k.a. Brands is more favorable than Dingdong (Cayman).

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.5% of a.k.a. Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of Dingdong (Cayman) shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares a.k.a. Brands and Dingdong (Cayman)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets a.k.a. Brands N/A N/A N/A Dingdong (Cayman) -31.90% N/A -65.90%

Summary

a.k.a. Brands beats Dingdong (Cayman) on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About a.k.a. Brands (Get Rating)

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Dingdong (Cayman) (Get Rating)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

