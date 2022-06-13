A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Director Sells $422,177.65 in Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 12,659 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $422,177.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 480,589 shares in the company, valued at $16,027,643.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of AMRK opened at $33.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $777.43 million, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of -0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $44.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.02.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.26. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities boosted their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

