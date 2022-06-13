A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $56.10

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $56.10 and last traded at $56.10, with a volume of 4795 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.06.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AOS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. William Blair cut A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.40.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.05 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 35.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOS. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 6,265.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,716,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,689,818 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 189.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Company Profile (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.