A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $56.10

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $56.10 and last traded at $56.10, with a volume of 4795 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.06.

AOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, William Blair lowered A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.40.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.50.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 6,265.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,716,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,818 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 189.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith Company Profile (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.