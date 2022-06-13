AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 335,300 shares, a decrease of 41.4% from the May 15th total of 572,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,353.0 days.
Shares of AAK AB (publ.) stock opened at $19.15 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.13 and a 200 day moving average of $18.88. AAK AB has a 1 year low of $19.15 and a 1 year high of $19.15.
About AAK AB (publ.)
