Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Aareal Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of AAALF stock opened at $31.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.99 and a 200-day moving average of $32.01. Aareal Bank has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $33.00.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

