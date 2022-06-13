Aaron Bishop Sells 10,500 Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Stock

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) Director Aaron Bishop sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.28, for a total transaction of C$317,948.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$23,134.53.

ALA stock traded down C$1.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$28.29. The company had a trading volume of 145,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,995. AltaGas Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$24.16 and a 1 year high of C$31.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$29.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$27.93.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.92 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AltaGas Ltd. will post 1.9769717 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.265 dividend. This is an increase from AltaGas’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.24%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.14%.

ALA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AltaGas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.57.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

