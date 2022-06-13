Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.08

Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.08 and last traded at $17.52, with a volume of 3498 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.96.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $526.35 million, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.59.

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $456.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.47 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently 15.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 11.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 8,666 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aaron’s by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,456,000 after buying an additional 13,762 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aaron’s by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 217,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after buying an additional 128,896 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Aaron’s by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Aaron’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $327,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

