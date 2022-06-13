AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF) Short Interest Down 43.8% in May

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 834,600 shares, a drop of 43.8% from the May 15th total of 1,484,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,782.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SKUFF traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.76. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,155. AB SKF has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $26.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.76.

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

