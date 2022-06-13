AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 152,400 shares, an increase of 100.5% from the May 15th total of 76,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 311,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VLVLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AB Volvo (publ) from SEK 210 to SEK 205 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AB Volvo (publ) from SEK 222 to SEK 224 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.50.

Get AB Volvo (publ) alerts:

AB Volvo (publ) stock opened at $17.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.75 and its 200 day moving average is $19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. AB Volvo has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $27.19.

AB Volvo (publ) ( OTCMKTS:VLVLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AB Volvo will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $1.1187 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.38%. AB Volvo (publ)’s payout ratio is 63.58%.

About AB Volvo (publ) (Get Rating)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.