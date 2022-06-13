Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 133000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.09. The company has a market cap of C$19.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67.
Abcourt Mines Company Profile (CVE:ABI)
Featured Stories
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Abcourt Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcourt Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.