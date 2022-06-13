Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 133000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.09. The company has a market cap of C$19.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67.

Get Abcourt Mines alerts:

Abcourt Mines Company Profile (CVE:ABI)

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver, copper, and zinc ores, as well as diamond deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Elder Mine and Tagami Property located near Rouyn-Noranda; the Abcourt-Barvue and Vendome silver-zinc projects located at Barraute; Aldermac property located near Rouyn-Noranda; and the Jonpol property located near Amos, Quebec.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Abcourt Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcourt Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.