Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.24

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.24 and last traded at $18.24, with a volume of 19408 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.07.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

The company has a market cap of $968.47 million, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.86 and its 200 day moving average is $33.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $812.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.33 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

