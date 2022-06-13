Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

FAX stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,255,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,190. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $4.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAX. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.