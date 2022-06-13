Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years.
FAX stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,255,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,190. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $4.46.
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.
