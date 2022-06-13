Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF) Plans $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.1% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:AEF traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,300. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.96 and its 200-day moving average is $6.96.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEF. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 39,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio.

