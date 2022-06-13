Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF) Plans $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.
Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.1% per year over the last three years.
NYSE:AEF traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,300. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.96 and its 200-day moving average is $6.96.
Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio.
