Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

Shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,220. Aberdeen Global Income Fund has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $9.74.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Aberdeen Global Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Aberdeen Global Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Aberdeen Global Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $169,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aberdeen Global Income Fund by 9.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aberdeen Global Income Fund by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

