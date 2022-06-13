Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,500 shares, a drop of 39.2% from the May 15th total of 171,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of NYSE ACP opened at $8.36 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.74. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $11.71.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.
About Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (Get Rating)
Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments.
