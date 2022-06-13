Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,500 shares, a drop of 39.2% from the May 15th total of 171,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NYSE ACP opened at $8.36 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.74. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $11.71.

Get Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 15.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 46.1% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,332 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 8.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 6.4% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period.

About Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (Get Rating)

Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.