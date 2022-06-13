Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Short Interest Down 41.7% in May

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the May 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,636. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.71. Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 1-year low of $18.11 and a 1-year high of $23.00.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%.
About Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (Get Rating)
Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private
infrastructure equity investments from around the world.
