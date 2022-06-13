Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Short Interest Down 41.7% in May

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the May 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,636. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.71. Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 1-year low of $18.11 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 17.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 33.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 61.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 500,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,972,000 after purchasing an additional 190,559 shares during the period.

About Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (Get Rating)

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

