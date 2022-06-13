ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.62 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of ABM Industries in a report issued on Thursday, June 9th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.62 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.55. The consensus estimate for ABM Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.65 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for ABM Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

ABM Industries stock opened at $41.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.94. ABM Industries has a 52 week low of $38.44 and a 52 week high of $54.00.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 14.99%. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 3,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $176,011.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,052 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,882.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 8,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $425,347.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,132 shares of company stock worth $1,049,088 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 146.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.