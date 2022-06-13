ABM Industries Incorporated to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:ABM)

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of ABM Industries in a report issued on Wednesday, June 8th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.06. The consensus estimate for ABM Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.65 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ABM Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ABM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ABM Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $41.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.62 and a 200 day moving average of $44.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. ABM Industries has a one year low of $38.44 and a one year high of $54.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABM. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 19.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,059,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,023,000 after buying an additional 1,140,097 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth $29,428,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in ABM Industries during the 1st quarter worth $22,504,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ABM Industries by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,841,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,858,000 after purchasing an additional 369,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in ABM Industries by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,699,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,516,000 after purchasing an additional 275,424 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 8,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $397,113.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raul Javier Valentin sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $50,614.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,340.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,088 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

