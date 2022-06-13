abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.60 (LON:APEO)

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc (LON:APEO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.04) per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON APEO traded down GBX 19 ($0.23) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 464 ($5.63). 46,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,838. abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 385 ($4.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 605 ($7.34). The firm has a market capitalization of £713.38 million and a PE ratio of 2.51.

Get abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust alerts:

In related news, insider Yvonne Stillhart acquired 975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 455 ($5.52) per share, for a total transaction of £4,436.25 ($5,384.52).

SL Private Equity specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in technology, healthcare, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, oil and gas services, financials, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.