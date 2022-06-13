abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.40 (LON:ASCI)

abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust plc (LON:ASCI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:ASCI traded down GBX 3.40 ($0.04) on Monday, reaching GBX 277 ($3.36). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,928. abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 272 ($3.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 406.05 ($4.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of £61.24 million and a PE ratio of 2.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 288.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 322.13.
About abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust (Get Rating)
Read More
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.