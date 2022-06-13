abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.40 (LON:ASCI)

abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust plc (LON:ASCI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:ASCI traded down GBX 3.40 ($0.04) on Monday, reaching GBX 277 ($3.36). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,928. abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 272 ($3.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 406.05 ($4.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of £61.24 million and a PE ratio of 2.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 288.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 322.13.

Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

