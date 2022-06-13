Acacia Pharma Group plc (OTCMKTS:ACPGF) Short Interest Update

Acacia Pharma Group plc (OTCMKTS:ACPGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 40.8% from the May 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACPGF opened at $0.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.29. Acacia Pharma Group has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $4.00.

Acacia Pharma Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acacia Pharma Group plc discovers, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for the patients undergoing surgery, invasive procedures, or chemotherapy treatments in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is BARHEMSYS, an intravenous amisulpride for the treatment and prophylaxis of post-operative nausea and vomiting.

