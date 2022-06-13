Acacia Pharma Group plc (OTCMKTS:ACPGF) Short Interest Update

Acacia Pharma Group plc (OTCMKTS:ACPGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 40.8% from the May 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ACPGF opened at $0.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.29. Acacia Pharma Group has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $4.00.
Acacia Pharma Group Company Profile
