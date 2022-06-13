Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.00

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$17.00 and last traded at C$17.12, with a volume of 15463 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.05.
Separately, Raymond James set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Acadian Timber and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.
The firm has a market cap of C$289.20 million and a P/E ratio of 17.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$18.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.73%.
Acadian Timber Company Profile (TSE:ADN)
Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.
