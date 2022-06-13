Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.85

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $9.87, with a volume of 3157 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $15.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Accel Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accel Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.38.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52.

In related news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $80,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 620,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,757,788.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian M. Carroll sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $252,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 158,280 shares of company stock worth $1,987,054. Company insiders own 18.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 109.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the first quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.32% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

