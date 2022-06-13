ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.89

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.89 and last traded at $6.89, with a volume of 1294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $658.53 million, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.99.

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $441.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,397,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,097,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 212.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 952,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after acquiring an additional 647,705 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,833,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in ACCO Brands by 69.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,295,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,367,000 after buying an additional 531,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile (NYSE:ACCO)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

