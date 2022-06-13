Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) Short Interest Down 41.0% in May

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 144,900 shares, a decline of 41.0% from the May 15th total of 245,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 478,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Acer Therapeutics by 55.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 99,335 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acer Therapeutics by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 20,737 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Acer Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

ACER stock opened at $1.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average is $2.31. The stock has a market cap of $29.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.27. Acer Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $3.77.

Acer Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACER Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.31). Equities analysts anticipate that Acer Therapeutics will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes four clinical-stage candidates comprising EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease; ACER-801 (osanetant) for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms; and ACER-2820 (emetine), a host-directed therapy against a variety of infectious diseases, including COVID-19.

