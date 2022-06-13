Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) Short Interest Down 41.0% in May

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 144,900 shares, a drop of 41.0% from the May 15th total of 245,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 478,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 55.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 99,335 shares in the last quarter. 10.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACER opened at $1.90 on Monday. Acer Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average of $2.31. The firm has a market cap of $29.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.27.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.31). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Acer Therapeutics will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes four clinical-stage candidates comprising EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease; ACER-801 (osanetant) for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms; and ACER-2820 (emetine), a host-directed therapy against a variety of infectious diseases, including COVID-19.

