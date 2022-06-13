Ackrell SPAC Partners I (OTCMKTS:ACKIU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Ackrell SPAC Partners I (OTCMKTS:ACKIU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

ACKIU stock opened at $10.39 on Monday. Ackrell SPAC Partners I has a one year low of $8.14 and a one year high of $11.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average of $10.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACKIU. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ackrell SPAC Partners I by 168.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ackrell SPAC Partners I in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ackrell SPAC Partners I in the third quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Ackrell SPAC Partners I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ackrell SPAC Partners I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000.

Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage and wellness sectors.

