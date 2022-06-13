Ackroo Inc. (CVE:AKR) Senior Officer Stephen Alexander Levely Buys 118,000 Shares

Ackroo Inc. (CVE:AKR – Get Rating) Senior Officer Stephen Alexander Levely acquired 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.09 per share, with a total value of C$10,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,118,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$605,030.
Shares of AKR stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 28,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,173. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.01. Ackroo Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.06 and a 12 month high of C$0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.26 million and a PE ratio of -3.64.
