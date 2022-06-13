Ackroo Inc. (CVE:AKR) Senior Officer Stephen Alexander Levely Buys 118,000 Shares

Ackroo Inc. (CVE:AKR – Get Rating) Senior Officer Stephen Alexander Levely acquired 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.09 per share, with a total value of C$10,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,118,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$605,030.

Shares of AKR stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 28,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,173. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.01. Ackroo Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.06 and a 12 month high of C$0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.26 million and a PE ratio of -3.64.

Ackroo Inc develops and sells an online loyalty and rewards platform that enables businesses to design and execute customer transaction, engagement, and retention strategies primarily in North America. It enables small to medium sized businesses to automate the processing and management of gift card and loyalty transactions to increase profitability and build long-term customer relationships.

