Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Stock Price Down 13.6%

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) shares traded down 13.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.46 and last traded at $12.47. 7,043 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 473,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.44.

ACRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 0.67.

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.08% and a negative net margin of 1,256.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 million. Aclaris Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Neal Walker sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $381,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,290,763 shares in the company, valued at $19,671,228.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Monahan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $488,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,964.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACRS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 130.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 73.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.