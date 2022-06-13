Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 45.0% from the May 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of ACFN stock opened at $0.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.53. Acorn Energy has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $0.70.
Acorn Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
