Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 45.0% from the May 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ACFN stock opened at $0.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.53. Acorn Energy has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $0.70.

Get Acorn Energy alerts:

Acorn Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acorn Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and markets wireless remote monitoring and control systems for various markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Power Generation (PG) Monitoring and Cathodic Protection (CP) Monitoring. The PG segment provides wireless remote monitoring and control systems, and services for critical assets, which include stand-by power generators, compressors, pumps, pumpjacks, light towers, turbines, and other industrial equipment; and Internet of Things applications.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Acorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.