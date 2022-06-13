Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.25

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.25 and last traded at $15.25, with a volume of 8950 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.80.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.92.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th.
About Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX)
Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.
