Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.25

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.25 and last traded at $15.25, with a volume of 8950 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.80.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADX. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

