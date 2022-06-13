AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Director Buys $104,982.50 in Stock

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P acquired 5,999 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $104,982.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,935,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,364,827.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 1st, Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P bought 35,091 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.57 per share, for a total transaction of $616,548.87.

On Monday, May 23rd, Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P purchased 9,300 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $162,192.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P bought 100,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,733,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.19. 872,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.81 and its 200 day moving average is $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.39. AdaptHealth Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.33.

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $706.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.42 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AdaptHealth from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AHCO. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in AdaptHealth by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 363,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,886,000 after purchasing an additional 109,279 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 306.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 857,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,969,000 after acquiring an additional 127,493 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter worth about $797,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

