Adit EdTech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX) & CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) Financial Analysis

Adit EdTech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX – Get Rating) and CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Adit EdTech Acquisition and CompuMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adit EdTech Acquisition N/A N/A -0.49% CompuMed 13.60% 27.66% 17.49%

This table compares Adit EdTech Acquisition and CompuMed’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adit EdTech Acquisition N/A N/A -$2.63 million N/A N/A CompuMed $6.32 million 1.00 $1.07 million $0.02 7.50

CompuMed has higher revenue and earnings than Adit EdTech Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.0% of Adit EdTech Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of CompuMed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Adit EdTech Acquisition and CompuMed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adit EdTech Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A CompuMed 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Adit EdTech Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CompuMed has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CompuMed beats Adit EdTech Acquisition on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Adit EdTech Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

CompuMed Company Profile (Get Rating)

CompuMed, Inc., an enterprise telemedicine solutions company, provides clinical care services for patients and medical facilities. It offers telecardiology and teleradiology services that provide real-time access to U.S. Board-Certified specialists through cloud-based technology and integrated medical devices to medical facilities worldwide. The company provides enterprise telemedicine solutions, such as network of specialists, cloud-based telemedicine technology, telemedicine-enabled medical devices, 24/7 call center customer support, professional, and training services; a suite of telecardiology services and diagnostic exam interpretations for pediatric and adult patients, including electrocardiogram (ECG) devices, echocardiogram, ECG, vascular, holter, nuclear, and video consults; and reading, transcription, reporting, storage, and video consultations in the areas of Vscan, X-ray, ultrasound, mammography, computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and radiologist video consults. It also offers OsteoGram software that works in combination with standard or digital X-ray equipment to support osteoporosis screening, diagnosis, and therapy monitoring. In addition, the company provides mobile ECG and ultrasound solutions that provide patients with immediate access to its board-certified specialists; and Vscan, a handheld, pocket-sized visualization tool that houses ultrasound technology, which strengthens the clinical confidence of physicians and aids in speedy diagnosis. It serves organ procurement organizations, rural healthcare, and correctional healthcare industries. CompuMed, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

